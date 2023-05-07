Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,850,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 447,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.80.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $427.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $354.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.00 and a 52-week high of $434.20. The company has a market cap of $406.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock valued at $403,615,977. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

