Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 20,449 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,449 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARAP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARAP stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

About Paramount Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

