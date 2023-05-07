Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $73.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

NYSE AYX opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $70.63.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Alteryx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.

