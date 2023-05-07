AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of DIT stock opened at $180.02 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $152.50 and a 52 week high of $249.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.42.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

