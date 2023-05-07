Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Amcor has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

