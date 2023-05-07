American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $92.11. 3,328,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,601. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

