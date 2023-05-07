American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.28.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,601. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.29. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

