American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58 to $1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.58-$1.64 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. 3,381,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.21.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

