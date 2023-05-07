American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,895 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of American International Group worth $109,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 7.8 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

