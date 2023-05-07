Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,280 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Trading Up 2.6 %

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

Shares of AXP opened at $152.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

