Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 304 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $196.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.30. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.