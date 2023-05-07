Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

