Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Intuit by 2,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $425.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

