Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,159 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $238.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.55 and its 200-day moving average is $240.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

