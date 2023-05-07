Ankr Achieves Market Capitalization of $273.52 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $273.52 million and approximately $18.27 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02878747 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $25,750,315.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

