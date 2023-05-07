Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Trading 1% Higher This Week

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,129.93 or 0.07351923 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $62.47 million and $4,256.27 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

