Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,548 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.23% of Annaly Capital Management worth $22,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 934,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after buying an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 0.08. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $27.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.