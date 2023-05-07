Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,408 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,002,000 after acquiring an additional 421,509 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,956 shares of company stock valued at $56,900,577 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 4.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $60.53 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

