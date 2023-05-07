Apollo Medical (AMEH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Apollo Medical to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Apollo Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.95-$1.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Apollo Medical had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $294.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.40 million. On average, analysts expect Apollo Medical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $34.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Medical

A number of research firms have commented on AMEH. Bank of America began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.