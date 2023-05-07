Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.8%.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

