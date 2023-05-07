Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight Capital reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.40. 3,885,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

