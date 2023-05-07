Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,954,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,038. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

