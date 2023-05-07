Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

