Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 295 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in CarMax were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

CarMax Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of KMX stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.61. 1,422,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

