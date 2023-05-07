argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.30% of argenx worth $62,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in argenx by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $8.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $404.16. 332,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,915. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $267.35 and a 12 month high of $407.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.24.

About argenx

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.