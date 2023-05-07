Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.