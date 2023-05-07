Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$60.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.75.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.02. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.56.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.