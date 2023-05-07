Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.03 Per Share

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 3.0335 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous dividend of $2.67.

Arkema Stock Performance

Shares of ARKAY opened at $96.62 on Friday. Arkema has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $125.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

