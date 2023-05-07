Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$9.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.52 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. 541,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,602,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Stories

