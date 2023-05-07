Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$9.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.52 billion.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ARW traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. 541,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,637. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.33.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.