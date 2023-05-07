ASD (ASD) Hits Market Cap of $62.00 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. ASD has a market cap of $62.00 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0939 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019472 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018302 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,006.79 or 1.00023259 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.09436767 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,270,316.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.