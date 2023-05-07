ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ASE Technology by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $53,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ASX. China Renaissance cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

ASX opened at $7.11 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Further Reading

