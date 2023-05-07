ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) versus Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Financial Analysis

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) and Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ASP Isotopes and Advanced Emissions Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advanced Emissions Solutions has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.09%. Given Advanced Emissions Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Emissions Solutions is more favorable than ASP Isotopes.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million N/A N/A Advanced Emissions Solutions $102.99 million 0.58 -$8.92 million ($0.49) -3.76

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ASP Isotopes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advanced Emissions Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and Advanced Emissions Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A N/A N/A Advanced Emissions Solutions -8.66% -6.24% -4.87%

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats ASP Isotopes on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager. The Advanced Purification Technologies segment refers to the sale of Activated Carbon Injection and Dry Sorbent Injection equipment systems, chemical sales, consulting services, and other sales related to the reduction of emissions in the coal-fired electric generation process and the electric utility industry. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

