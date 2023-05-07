Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 4,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,600 shares of company stock worth $247,737. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.