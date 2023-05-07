ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

ATI traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 1,656,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ATI has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after acquiring an additional 527,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $50,336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ATI by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ATI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,056,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

