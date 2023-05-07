ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. ATI has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ATI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ATI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 117,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ATI by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Stories

