ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. ATI has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at ATI

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $533,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ATI by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ATI by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the third quarter worth $313,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

