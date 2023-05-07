ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.
ATI Stock Performance
Shares of ATI stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. ATI has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75.
ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATI will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at ATI
In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth $533,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ATI by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ATI by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the third quarter worth $313,000.
ATI Company Profile
ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATI (ATI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.