Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Atlassian by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,812,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,327,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $135.73 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.34.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.75%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,156,687.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,990 shares in the company, valued at $43,102,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,943 shares of company stock worth $46,795,230 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

