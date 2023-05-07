Avista (NYSE:AVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avista by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,554,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Avista by 2,186.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 511,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 419,864 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.