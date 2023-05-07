Axim Planning & Wealth Acquires 4,075 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Axim Planning & Wealth grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 407,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.4% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Philip Morris International
In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.
