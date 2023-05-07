Axim Planning & Wealth Purchases 146,957 Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Axim Planning & Wealth raised its holdings in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,957 shares during the period. EHang comprises about 22.3% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in EHang were worth $21,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EHang by 3,021.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,879 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EHang by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 119,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EHang by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 94,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EHang by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 74,680 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHang stock remained flat at $11.17 on Friday. 268,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,954. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

