Axim Planning & Wealth Sells 1,161 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Axim Planning & Wealth decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock worth $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

