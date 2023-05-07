Barclays Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $78.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.29.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Up 2.6 %

AER stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AerCap by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $4,217,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.