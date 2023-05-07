Barclays Raises InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $47.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

INMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $33.69 on Thursday. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,614 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,174 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $20,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.