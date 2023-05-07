Barclays Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $116.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $137.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

