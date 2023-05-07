Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,064. The company has a market capitalization of $782.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 454.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Barings BDC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBDC. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

