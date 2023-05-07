Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Barings BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. 857,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,064. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 454.55%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,297.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Barings BDC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 734,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.