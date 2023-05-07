Barrington Research Weighs in on Stericycle, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Stericycle Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of SRCL opened at $44.37 on Friday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Stericycle
In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stericycle (SRCL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.