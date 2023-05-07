Barrington Research Weighs in on Stericycle, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRCL. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $44.37 on Friday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

