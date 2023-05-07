BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.31-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.06 billion-$18.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.20 billion. BCE also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.12-3.25 EPS.

BCE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,335. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BCE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BCE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 690,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in BCE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

