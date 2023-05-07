BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42-25.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.80 billion. BCE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.31-$2.40 EPS.

BCE stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BCE will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BCE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 690,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

